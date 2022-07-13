﻿

Strictly's Tess Daly tackles daring water ride at Thorpe Park during UK heatwave

The presenter basked in the sunshine

Tess Daly let her hair down as she stepped out to enjoy a fun-filled day at Thorpe Park on Tuesday.

MORE: Tess Daly stuns fans with sultry golden hour selfie

Taking to her Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a carousel of snaps documenting her adventurous afternoon. The 53-year-old presenter delighted fans with her fashion-forward outfit, comprised of a colourful geometric vest top, black denim shorts, a stunning straw fedora, and a pair of funky sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly looks flawless as she tackles intense workout

Tess styled her luscious blonde locks into a flirty plait for a casual, sporty look.

The Strictly presenter captioned her post: "Caught just before getting soaked on a water ride yesterday at @thorpeparkofficial just what the heat wave called for."

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly looks beautiful in breathtaking beach photo

PHOTOS: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay look loved-up in romantic holiday photo taken at special place

Tess's fans went berserk in the comment section, with many sharing their love for the presenter's bright outfit. One fan penned: "Absolutely gorgeous," whilst another added: "I have this vest and never sure what to wear it with! Thanks for the outfit inspo."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess wore a bright ensemble for her summer outing

Amazed by the mum-of-two's bravery, a third fan remarked: "You're much braver than me!!" whilst a fourth wrote: "Rather you than me @tessdaly I'm a total chicken when it comes to rides."

Her latest post comes after the blonde beauty rocked a sultry one-shoulder swimsuit for a recent HELLO! shoot. Sharing a selection of stunning photos, Tess and her long-term friend and business partner, Gayle Lawton, celebrated the launch of their latest collection for her Naia Beach swimwear brand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

The presenter wowed in a brilliant white one-piece

Tess slipped into a Grecian-style white one-piece for her look. The stunning swimsuit featured elegant ruching around the waist which accentuated her toned physique. The beloved presenter opted for natural make-up and finished off her look with a sultry hairdo.

Sharing the photos with her fans, Tess included the caption: "Celebrating @naia_beach SS22 for @HelloMag the brand @Gayle_x_ and I created, inspired by the women we love that inspire us every day!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Her collection features an array of stunning pieces

Her fans raced to the comments section, heaping praise on the mum-of-two. Blown away by the beach looks, one fan wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous ladies! Great job!" whilst another added: "Beauties! You both look fabulous! Congrats on @naia_beach."

A third remarked: "Wow gorgeous ladies," and a fourth penned: "What a couple of stun huns."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about tess daly

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back