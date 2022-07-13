Strictly's Tess Daly tackles daring water ride at Thorpe Park during UK heatwave The presenter basked in the sunshine

Tess Daly let her hair down as she stepped out to enjoy a fun-filled day at Thorpe Park on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a carousel of snaps documenting her adventurous afternoon. The 53-year-old presenter delighted fans with her fashion-forward outfit, comprised of a colourful geometric vest top, black denim shorts, a stunning straw fedora, and a pair of funky sunglasses.

Tess styled her luscious blonde locks into a flirty plait for a casual, sporty look.

The Strictly presenter captioned her post: "Caught just before getting soaked on a water ride yesterday at @thorpeparkofficial just what the heat wave called for."

Tess's fans went berserk in the comment section, with many sharing their love for the presenter's bright outfit. One fan penned: "Absolutely gorgeous," whilst another added: "I have this vest and never sure what to wear it with! Thanks for the outfit inspo."

Tess wore a bright ensemble for her summer outing

Amazed by the mum-of-two's bravery, a third fan remarked: "You're much braver than me!!" whilst a fourth wrote: "Rather you than me @tessdaly I'm a total chicken when it comes to rides."

Her latest post comes after the blonde beauty rocked a sultry one-shoulder swimsuit for a recent HELLO! shoot. Sharing a selection of stunning photos, Tess and her long-term friend and business partner, Gayle Lawton, celebrated the launch of their latest collection for her Naia Beach swimwear brand.

The presenter wowed in a brilliant white one-piece

Tess slipped into a Grecian-style white one-piece for her look. The stunning swimsuit featured elegant ruching around the waist which accentuated her toned physique. The beloved presenter opted for natural make-up and finished off her look with a sultry hairdo.

Sharing the photos with her fans, Tess included the caption: "Celebrating @naia_beach SS22 for @HelloMag the brand @Gayle_x_ and I created, inspired by the women we love that inspire us every day!"

Her collection features an array of stunning pieces

Her fans raced to the comments section, heaping praise on the mum-of-two. Blown away by the beach looks, one fan wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous ladies! Great job!" whilst another added: "Beauties! You both look fabulous! Congrats on @naia_beach."

A third remarked: "Wow gorgeous ladies," and a fourth penned: "What a couple of stun huns."

