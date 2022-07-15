Peter Andre's wife Emily shares the relatable post about rarely-seen son Theo The Doctor took to social media

Peter Andre's wife Emily took to social media on Thursday with a very relatable post about their rarely seen five-year-old son Theo.

Posting on her Instagram feed, the 32-year-old shared a photo of what appeared to be a collection of cardboard boxes.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Loving my delivery today! Had to share this as I’m sure all parents can relate. For some reason, all kids just love to play in a cardboard box!!! See if you can spot little Theo," with a red love heart and laughing face emoji.

At a second glance, a small hand appeared to be poking out of the largest box featured in the photo as Theo was sitting inside.

The hilarious update was made on Instagram

Fans went wild for the update and left their messages for Emily in the comments.

One fan wrote: "Haha I was looking for a head and I then spotted a hand." A second added: "Oh the bigger the box the better! My daughter loves her ‘den box’ I can’t get rid of it."

A third replied: "Little hand, looks like so much fun, @dr_emily_official." A fourth said: "Playing with items such as boxes promotes a child’s creativity and imagination. A box can be anything! compared to a plastic cooker that’s just a cooker, a plastic playhouse is just a house! Etc etc.



Emily and Peter got married in 2015

"I am passionate about learning through play and Loose parts play is just the best for young children!!"

Emily and her husband Peter, share Theo and elder daughter Amelia as well as Princess and Junior Andre whom Emily is stepmother to, making them a blended family of six.

On Monday, the duo celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary and Dr Emily marked the stunning milestone with a photo on Instagram.

Captioning an image of the pair on Instagram, she penned: "Can’t believe it’s been 7 years since our special day. They say time flies when you’re having fun, which is certainly true of our life thank you for everything you do for me and the kids, you are amazing as a husband and a father. Here’s to many more years @peterandre."

