Junior and Princess Andre could be twins in adorable new video The brother-sister duo have a special bond

Junior and Princess Andre could be twins in an adorable new video shared by the son of Peter Andre on social media on Friday.

MORE: Peter Andre's daughter Princess models sparkling ring just like Emily's - photo

Taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old posted a carousel of exciting personal updates which included a very special video of himself showing off fabulous dance moves alongside sister Princess - and they couldn't be more alike.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals his pride after son Junior first performance

Captioning the post penned: "Recent vibes." The fabulous clip showed the lookalike duo at their aunt Sophie's wedding and saw the singer perfectly position his phone to capture the adorable moment as the pair danced to To Be Real by Cheryl Lynn.

READ: 10 rare photos of Peter Andre's adorable children

SEE: Peter Andre's son Junior breaks silence after mum Katie Price avoids jail sentence

Junior and Princess looked incredible for the occasion, with Princess rocking an ultra-glamorous navy organza bridesmaid dress for the special day which matched her Mum Katie Price and younger sister Bunny.

Junior shared the update with his 530,000 followers

Brother Junior kept it classic and donned a very smart black suit which he paired with a red tie.

On the breast of his jacket sat a very delicate collection of flowers in aid of the special occasion.

Mum Katie also documented the sweet day with her children, and shared a lovely snap of Princess rocking the dance floor alongside her younger sister, Bunny, seven. She captioned the clip: “My girls,” along with two red heart emojis.

Princess and Bunny are so close

Junior's adorable update comes just over a week after the youngster shared his most recent career move that saw the star release his brand new single Slide which is already being highly recognised on Apple Music.

Peter is so proud of his son

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, he wrote: "Big up @applemusic. Can't believe I'm next to Drake @champagnepapi," along with a screenshot of his new single ranking third on Apple Music's Today's Hits list.

Supportive Dad Peter re-shared the post and added: "Yes Son," with a flame emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.