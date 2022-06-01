Jerry O'Connell teases frustration at being branded 'extra' on The Talk with hilarious promise The host only joined the show a year ago

Jerry O'Connell has become a popular member of The Talk team since he was announced as the new host last year, but he's got a bone to pick with viewers and his fellow co-stars.

The fun-loving father-of-two took to Instagram to reveal he's fed up with being called 'extra' - a slang term for being over the top or excessively excited.

But in true Jerry fashion, he made the announcement with an OTT video which he promised to replicate if he's branded 'extra' again.

WATCH: Jerry O'Connell named as the new host of The Talk

He wrote: "I swear, if one of you calls me 'extra' on @thetalkcbs one more time, I'm coming out like this tomorrow, I swear."

Jerry then shared a video of Nicholas Cage making a very energetic entrance to the Terry Wogan show in the 80s.

In the clip he does a front flip and he throws cards into the audience.

Jerry's threatened a grand entrance if he was called 'extra' again

Jerry's fans found it hilarious and added crying with laughter emojis, but many also urged him not to change.

"Can't believe it's seen as a bad thing. Love you," wrote one, as another added: "Stay Extra, that’s why we love you," and a third said: "Let's all record tomorrow's episode and cross our fingers Jerry will be more extra than ever before!"

Jerry has certainly added plenty of energy since he replaced Sharon Osbourne on the show after she left amid controversy.

The star has two daughters with wife Rebecca Romijn

"It's funny," he said on Radio Andy show Bevelations. "I didn't know the exact details of everything that happened. I remember reading that Sharon Osborne was no longer on The Talk and then I was literally on there."

Jerry said it was actually fun to be "the rebound guy" and he embraced his position.

"Coming in here right after Sharon Osbourne left, I could tell there was trauma with this group, you know, they were shook, they were shooketh.

"And I came in and I was like, 'Hey guys, I don't know anything about that. Like, let's just have a good time.' And anytime it was even brought up, I was like, 'Hey guys, guys, guys, that wasn't me, please. Can we not talk about that today?'"

He added: "I get to be like the hot new boyfriend."

