Coleen Nolan speaks out amid split from boyfriend Michael Jones

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend Michael Jones after their year-long romance "fizzled out".

The Loose Women star didn't let her heartache stop her from enjoying the UK's heatwave though as she took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a radiant selfie while encouraging people to smile.

Coleen made no reference to her break-up, instead captioning her beaming photo: "When the sun is out you just have to smile. Hope you all have the best weekend. Love Ya!"

Fans rallied around the singer and presenter, with one responding to the photo: "You look lovely and so happy. Hope you have the best weekend too. Love ya." A second said: "Lovely pic," followed by a double-heart emoji, and a third simply added: "Love you," alongside a red heart.

According to The Sun, Coleen and Michael called time on their relationship back in April, with things said to have "fizzled out" between the pair.

Coleen was happy and smiling despite her break-up

The couple met on Tinder in 2021 and Coleen made a joint appearance with him on Loose Women back in January. The publication adds that despite their romantic relationship coming to an end, Coleen and Michael "have stayed close".

Confirming the break-up, a spokesperson for Coleen said: "Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms."

During their appearance on the ITV show, Coleen opened up about their first date, telling the panel: "I was about to give up on dating then we met. We chatted for six hours on the first date. There was no awkward silences at all. It's only been seven months. But it's going lovely."

Coleen and Michael met on dating app Tinder

Coleen also admitted that her relationship with Michael was very different from her previous ones, adding: "Seven months next week we’ve been together, it's the first time I've spoken about him as normally when I meet someone they've moved in within the week.

"This time round I wanted to keep it as private as possible."

