Heidi Klum is the ultimate workout queen in fabulous all-white gym set The model is a doting mother-of-four

It is no secret that Heidi Klum is the ultimate fashionista and it was no different when she showcased her most fabulous all-white gym set as stepped out to exercise at what appears to be a home gym.

The gorgeous update came from the model's Instagram account and saw the star looking sensational as she shared a stunning mirror video.

Captioning the short clip, she wrote:"Von nichts kommt nichts." The icon wore her luscious long locks in a half-up half-down style, secured with a chic blue velvet scrunchie.

The all white look, which featured a sporty crop top and leggings were matched with a pair of white trainers.

Heidi was a vision

The epic video also showed off the immaculately clean gym which appears to feature in her stunning $9.8 million Bel-Air mansion which she shares with husband Tom Kulitz.

The property boasts incredible hilltop views and a massive swimming pool which has been showcased on Heidi's Instagram feed. But as well as providing a beautiful backdrop for social media posts to her 7.9 million-strong following and her home gym, her spectacular backyard also plays a large part in how she keeps fit.

The star is no stranger to a gruelling workout

In an interview with Women's Health last year, the star credited garden workouts which help her stay in shape. She explained: "I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. "

It is not only her physical fitness that is enhanced by her glorious outdoor space, but also her inner wellbeing as she likes to eat homegrown vegetables planted from her very own garden.

She revealed: "I've started a little vegetable patch in my garden. I have fun with the kids making squash muffins. It's good for them to see healthy meals made from scratch."

