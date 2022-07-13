Heidi Klum celebrates 'hot girl summer' with surprising new picture of husband Heidi teasingly shared the snap

Heidi Klum has shared a cheeky photo of her husband posing naked with just a towel covering his lower half.

The America's Got Talent judge captioned the snap with the phrase "hot girl summer" which saw Heidi's face close up poking out her tongue while Tom Kaulitz reclined on a sun lounger in the background.

Heidi left her own outfit to the imagination as it only shows off her face, and a hint of her bare shoulder; she also wore a lime green bucket hat.

The supermodel is known for her brave looks, and she recently dared to bare all when she wowed in a Peter Dundas silver glitter mini dress that had strategic mesh cutouts across her hips, hinting that she was not wearing any underwear.

Appearing at ELLE's 2022 Women In Music Event with Doja Cat and Dolce & Gabbana, the model shared several pictures and videos from the night, including her dancing in circles and showing off her sparkling outfit.

It seems her love of adventurous fashion has passed on to her eldest daughter Leni as well.

The 18-year-old recently dazzled in floral, pink swimwear as she kicked back to enjoy the sun, taking to Instagram to post the leggy photos of herself and her 1.4million social media followers were quick to pay her compliments.

Heidi recently surprised her fans when she reunited with Leni's dad, Flavio Briatore, at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Heidi and Flavio started dating in early 2003 and that December, she announced she was pregnant.

Heidi and Leni are both fans of bold fashion

The pair's relationship didn't last, though, and the Germany's Next Top Model host began dating Seal while she was pregnant, and he then raised Leni as his own, adopting her with Flavio's permission.

They were married in 2005, but split in 2012 after having three children, Lou, Johan and Henry together. Heidi tied the knot with her Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom, in 2019.