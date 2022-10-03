Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder's unique living situation with their children after 20 years The actress is a doting mother

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year - and you wouldn't believe their living situation with their three children.

The Pretty Woman star and her family have many incredible places they can call home so they split their time between their various sprawling properties - and who can blame them!

The Hollywood couple have an impressive portfolio of not-so-humble abodes, with two homes in Malibu, located 20 minutes away from each other but one of her favourite homes is her ranch in New Mexico.

The mother-of-three previously told Oprah Winfrey that it is where she feels most herself. "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way," she said.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have several sprawling properties

She continued: "You can be silly in a fun, whimsical way, but the petty, trite things that make you go, 'Oh, God, it's not the right size' or 'Why is this happening like this?' — that kind of stuff doesn't exist so much here. Everything is kind of clear."

In addition, the family have a sprawling Hawaiian holiday home, three apartments in Manhattan and a $8.3 million on a historic San Francisco property.

The family's main Malibu home is over 6,000 square feet and boasts stunning views of the ocean and a skate park.

The Pretty Woman star in her garden in Malibu during lockdown last year

However, true to Julia's style, there are no photos online of the property, allowing for the family to have maximum privacy.

In July, Julia and Danny celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and the Notting Hill star commemorated the occasion with a romantic photo kissing her beau.

Julia and Danny married in 2002

Captioning the image, the star penned: "TWENTY #can’tstopsmiling #can’tstopkissing."

Friends of the star were delighted to see the duo so loved up with one follower penning: "Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!" A second replied: "Can’t stop won’t stop, love you guys."

