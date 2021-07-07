Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post The star is grieving

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans.

Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

However, Julia's latest post is far from joyous. The mother-of-three bid a sad farewell to someone special and her words were heartfelt.

The Hollywood star was saying farewell to director, Richard Donner, who passed away at the age of 91.

The Superman and Goonies legend clearly left a void for Julia who posted a photo of the late movie maker along with a message. "I adored this man. Rest in Peace Richard Donner."

She completed her short tribute with an emoji of a broken heart. With her Instagram comments disabled, Julia was unable to feel the love from her fans, many of who would have sent their condolences.

Julia said she adored director Richard Donner who sadly passed away

The message is in stark contrast to her and Danny's posts which rang in their anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend.

To commemorate their special day, both Julia and Danny took to Instagram to gush about their better half.

Julia shared a gorgeous beach selfie, which saw her rock an off-duty style in a patterned shirt, sunglasses and orange baseball cap.

Julia and her husband Danny just celebrated 19 years of marriage

She had her arm wrapped around her husband with a smile on her face, while Danny cuddled into his wife as he gazed into the camera.

Captioning the loved-up photo, Julia wrote: "19 years. Just getting started!"

Danny took to his own Instagram with a throwback photo of the couple, sweetly writing: "Today we start our 20th year of marriage.

"This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time."

