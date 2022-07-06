Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins looks so different in sweet family photos The couple have three teenage children

Julia Roberts' three children are growing up so fast and her firstborns are now 17-years-old.

The Hollywood star and her husband, Danny Moder, are parents to Henry, 15, and twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

MORE: Julia Roberts stuns fans with very intimate photo with husband Danny Moder

While their youngest bears a striking resemblance to his cameraman father, the twins are a real combination of both their mom and dad.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

In a throwback photo shared for their birthday on social media, it was surprising to see just how different the twins are.

MORE: Julia Roberts' son leaves his parents 'amazed' as he turns 15 - see remarkable photo

MORE: Julia Roberts admires new 21-carat ring after rare comment about marriage

Phinneaus has his mom's striking red hair - which he's grown out into a cool and unruly do - while Hazel has long, flowing blonde locks.

Their only daughter has also inherited Julia's famous smile, whereas their oldest son often has a more serious expression.

The throwback photo of Phinnaeus and Hazel showed how different they look

Although they rarely share photos of their children, Hazel made her red carpet debut last year with her father and fans were stunned.

She beamed as she walked alongside Danny in Cannes, and he looked every inch the proud parent.

READ: Julia Roberts is a vision as she shares beautiful photo - 'I'm so lucky'

MORE: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's unique living situation with children revealed

The duo were attending the premiere of Flag Day which Danny served as Director of Photography on.

Hazel walked the red carpet with her dad in 2021

Hazel's appearance would have delighted Julia and Danny's fans as they are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life.

That being said, Danny shared a heartfelt tribute to Henry on his birthday just recently and thrilled his social media followers with a photo too.

Julia and Danny's youngest son just turned 15

The retro-looking image showed Henry pretending to hitch a ride at the side of the road. Shirtless and with his beloved skateboard in hand, the teenager looked every inch the double of his dad.

He captioned it: "This kid is game… up for anything… amazed he is my boy. Stoked. 15 today. Love you."

Fans commented: "I thought this was an old pic of you! 15?!! Wow. Cheers to ur twin," and, "Happy birthday to the sweetest kid ever," and a third added: "Mini you Danny."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.