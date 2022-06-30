Julia Roberts' rare video of her son skateboarding leaves some fans unnerved Julia and her husband Danny Moder have three children together

Julia Roberts keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, so when her husband, Danny Moder, posted an incredible video of their youngest son, Henry, fans were delighted.

But the excitement was tainted a little by some social media followers who were concerned for the teenager's safety.

In the impressive clip, the 15-year-old boy was skateboarding down an empty road on his way to school. "Morning commute," Danny captioned it.

Julia's husband Danny Moder filmed their son's morning commute to school

The views were breathtaking and many fans marvelled at Henry's skills too, but there were plenty asking the same question… "where is his crash helmet?"

Instead of wearing protective headgear, Henry had the wind blowing through his hair as he skated down the winding road.

"Wanna see a helmet on that cute noggin. Accidents happen. Be safe!" wrote one, while a second asked: "No helmet?" and a third wrote: "I would be worrying about what’s coming around the bend! So cool to watch tho!"

Julia and Danny's son recently turned 15

Henry is the couple's last born and they also share 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Neither Julia, 54, nor Danny, 53, often share photos or details of their children on social media but they did recently ring in Henry's birthday with a social media message.

The cameraman shared a snapshot of Henry looking just like him and captioned it: "This kid is game… up for anything… amazed he is my boy. Stoked. 15 today. Love you."

The couple are proud parents to their three children

The retro-looking image showed Henry pretending to hitch a ride at the side of the road. Shirtless and with his beloved skateboard in hand, the teenager looked every inch the double of his dad.

Fans commented: "I thought this was an old pic of you! 15?!! Wow. Cheers to ur twin," and, "Happy birthday to the sweetest kid ever," and a third added: "Mini you Danny."

Julia and Danny have been married since 2002 and will ring in their 19th wedding anniversary on 4 July 2021.

