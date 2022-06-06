Julia Roberts deemed 'iconic' by niece Emma Roberts as she shares bathrobe selfie ahead of exciting night She looks like a true star!

Julia Roberts is booked, busy, and showing off just how proud she is of her latest work and projects.

MORE: Julia Roberts admires new 21-carat diamond ring after rare comment about marriage

The star took to Instagram to share an exciting photo amid the release of the newest episode of her star-studded political drama series, Gaslit, in which she stars alongside Sean Penn.

The photo is set to a black and white filter, and sees the actress donning a cozy white bathrobe made of a plush terry cloth material.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julia pens heartfelt tribute to her 'magical' niece Emma Roberts

MORE: Julia Roberts reveals hilarious way she's 'recovering' as she pokes fun at grueling itinerary

She paired the snug look somewhat unexpectedly, accessorizing with a pair of white, oversized sunglasses with an oval shape.

Despite the mismatched accessory for the indoors location, fans and celebrities alike loved it nonetheless, with her niece, actress Emma Roberts, hailing her as: "Iconic."

Rita Wilson also praised the bathrobe selfie, writing: "This looks incredible! Can't wait to watch. Xoxo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

The fun selfie

Julia captioned the post with: "Gaslit tonight," along with a star emoji, alerting fans to turn on their screens and tune in to the next exciting episode.

MORE: Julia Roberts is a vision as she shares beautiful photo - 'I'm so lucky'

MORE: Julia Roberts looks unimpressed in latest photo as she channels alter-ego

The suspenseful show is centered around the historic Watergate Scandal surrounding former President Richard Nixon, and the drama that unfolded after it was revealed he orchestrated a robbery of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C.

Julia also previously shared a selfie with her co-star ahead of the series premiere

The Pretty Woman star plays Martha Mitchell, a socialite from Arkansas who becomes the first person to publicly speak about Nixon's involvement in the Watergate break in. Sean plays her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. The show is available on STARZ in the US and STARZPLAY in the UK, and has already received rave reviews from viewers since its release in April.

Highlighting "untold stories and forgotten characters" from the scandal, the plot reads: "During Nixon's reelection campaign, Martha enjoys frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows and graces the covers of the nation's most prominent magazines… From the [Watergate scandal], her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes in its wake will come to put her reputation on the line and her marriage under threat."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.