Jamie Redknapp's baby son Raphael causes a stir with 'twin' - take a look The grandfather-and-grandson duo look alike!

There's no denying that Jamie Redknapp's youngest son Raphael takes after his side of the family as many have likened the tiny tot's facial expressions to his famous granddad, Harry Redknapp.

MORE: Inside Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's luxurious Maldives honeymoon with baby Raphael

After sharing a series of snapshots from his Maldives honeymoon with wife Frida, followers were quick to react - with many suggesting that little Raphael takes after the former football manager.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael takes after his dad in adorable video

"He really looks like Harry here," remarked one, while another stated: "Little guy looks very like his grandad Harry." A third post read: "Got yours and your dad's looks awe."

MORE: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida stuns in crocheted halterneck bikini in must-see honeymoon snaps

MORE: Jamie Redknapp expresses heartache after ex-wife Louise reveals family death

On Thursday, Jamie then shared a heartwarming video of his three-month-old son playing with his parents. "What do you mean everyone says we look like twins? I look nothing like you pops," the dad-of-three joked.

He later added a snapshot, and wrote in the caption: "Nanny, Pop and Raphael [heart emoji] #twins." His Swedish model wife was quick to add a heart emoji underneath.

Followers also reacted, with one writing: "Ahhh he's spit of you!!! Gorgeous little chubby cheeks." Another said: "That's a beautiful picture, they look so proud." Another post read: "He's got your eyes, what a gorgeous baby."

Jamie shared this cute photo of his son with his parents

Jamie and Frida, who tied the knot in October, only recently returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives, along with their baby son Rafael. They welcomed their first child together on 24 November, with the proud dad announced his birth on Instagram.

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Jamie is also a father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.