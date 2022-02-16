Coleen Nolan divides fans with latest addition to her home The Loose Women star shared a glimpse into her décor

Coleen Nolan has a gorgeous country home in Cheshire, where she moved during the first UK lockdown in 2020 following her divorce from her second husband, Ray Fensome.

The star's sense of style has meant the home décor on display is gorgeous but the Loose Women panellist's latest addition divided opinion among her social media followers.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three posted a photo of an eye-catching piece of sculptural art that one of her friends had made. It featured three pieces of wood bolted to the wall, plus a rustic wooden shelf on which sat an orange and a small rock.

Coleen captioned the photo: "My good friend @gh.art1st made me this gorgeous piece.., check out his work… he’s amazing. X" One of her followers responded: "Love love love this!!!"

Another was less certain, however, adding a laughing emoji as they teased: "It'll look lovely when it's finished." A third commented: "That is different but I like it [clapping emojis]."

Coleen's fans disagreed over her new addition

Coleen has previously spoken about the move to her new home, admitting it was a struggle at the start of the pandemic.

She said: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

The spacious residence boasts plenty of space for her children Shane Jr, 32, Jake, 28, and Ciara, 20, as well as her new boyfriend Michael, should they wish to visit.

The star has been dating her new partner since last summer

The singer and presenter revealed earlier this week how her beau surprised her with a Valentine's Day visit when she thought he was working.

During an appearance on Loose Women on Tuesday, Coleen said: "I was sitting outside having a cup of tea, contemplating my life thinking, 'On my own on Valentine's Day, he's definitely going to be single at the end of this,' and I looked up and this guy was walking towards me.

"I looked down and I must have looked up about five times and it still didn't register until the last minute and there he was… It was the loveliest surprise."

