Peter Andre sends fans into a tailspin after he's spotted in very unexpected place

Peter Andre sent fans into a complete tailspin after sharing photos on the tube on Thursday.

The father-of-four took to his Instagram feed as he cosied up to commuters in the sweltering temperatures.

Captioning the post, he penned: "Let’s get on the tube says @ripps_ @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre @carl.machin.5 @clairepowellcan @thecangroup @columbiauk @rebelrecs."

In the photos, Peter can be seen donning a 'disguise' of very stylish sunglasses and a casual white t-shirt whilst cowering in the corner of the packed train.

Peter was spotted on the tube

Fans couldn't get enough of the update and took to the comments to respond to the hilarious photos.

One follower penned: "Trying to blend into the background Peter?" A second added: "Did no one recognise you Peter ? I'm sure I would have."

A third said: "Did your amazing disguise work?" with a laughing face emoji. A fourth replied: "Haha, I would be happy if I spotted you on the tube!" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Peter and Emily got married in 2015

A fifth said: "So brave, but I would always give up my seat so that you didn't get squashed @peterandre," with a laughing face and love-heart emoji.

Another follower wrote: "How long has it been since you last got the tube Pete?" with two laughing faces.

Peter replied: "10 years maybe."

Peter and Emily have a blended family of six

Last week, the doting dad took to social media with a fabulous clip of his rarely-seen son Theo whom he shares with wife Dr. Emily Andre.

The five-year-old was captured shooting a basketball into a free-standing hoop in the garden, and proud dad Peter couldn't wait to share his son's achievement with his 1.8 million followers.

Captioning the exciting clip on his Instagram Stories, the father-of-four penned: "Yes Theo," with a red love heart.

In the clip, Theo rocked an appropriately sporty outfit including a pair of orange shorts and a casual grey t-shirt.

