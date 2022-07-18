Peter Andre's adorable son Theo shows off special talent

Peter Andre shared a very impressive video of his rarely-seen son Theo as he showed off his very special talent on Sunday.

The five-year-old was captured shooting a basketball into a free-standing hoop in the garden, and proud dad Peter couldn't wait to share his son's achievement with his 1.8 million followers.

WATCH: Peter Andre beaming with pride at son Theo's impressive talent

Captioning the exciting clip on his Instagram Stories, the father-of-four penned: "Yes Theo," with a red love heart.

In the clip, Theo rocked an appropriately sporty outfit including a pair of orange shorts and a casual grey t-shirt.

Theo and older sister Amelia

The little one also made an appearance on mum Emily's Instagram this week as she shared an incredibly relatable snap.

Posting on her Instagram feed, the 32-year-old shared a photo of what appeared to be a collection of cardboard boxes.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Loving my delivery today! Had to share this as I’m sure all parents can relate. For some reason, all kids just love to play in a cardboard box!!! See if you can spot little Theo," with a red love heart and laughing face emoji.

At a second glance, a small hand appeared to be poking out of the largest box featured in the photo with Theo was sitting inside.

Little Theo's hand could be seen poking out of the box

Fans went wild for the update and left their messages for Emily in the comments. One fan wrote: "Haha I was looking for a head and I then spotted a hand."

A second added: "Oh the bigger the box the better! My daughter loves her ‘den box’ I can’t get rid of it."

A third replied: "Little hand, looks like so much fun, @dr_emily_official."

A fourth said: "Playing with items such as boxes promotes a child’s creativity and imagination. A box can be anything! compared to a plastic cooker that’s just a cooker, a plastic playhouse is just a house! Etc etc.

"I am passionate about learning through play and loose parts play is just the best for young children!!"

