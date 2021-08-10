Alex Rodriguez pays heartfelt tribute to ex-wife following split from Jennifer Lopez A-Rod and J-Lo announced their separation in April

Alex Rodriguez has been carrying on with his life since his split from Jennifer Lopez in April and has been focusing on those closest to him.

The sportsman has a close bond with his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, and has also been supported by the mother of his children – ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – during the last few months.

This week, the father-of-two wanted to publicly pay tribute to Cynthia and shared a lovely picture of her with her children on his Instagram Stories.

Cynthia was pictured with Natasha, Ella and her younger daughter Camillia - who she shares with partner Angel Nichols – all dressed in co-ordinating white outfits.

In the caption, Alex wrote: "Best mommy ever @cynthiascurtis." This isn't the first time that Alex has showcased his close bond with his ex.

Alex Rodriguez paid a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Just after he separated from J-Lo, Alex was joined by Cynthia, Angel and his daughters at a special red carpet event where he was honoured by the Boys & Girls Club, a moment he described as "truly special".

Alex shared several photos of his family posing at the event, and it looked like a great time was had by all. Alex and Cynthia met at a Miami gym, and tied the knot in 2002.

Following their split in 2008, Cynthia has kept a fairly low profile.

She was approving when A-Rod and J-Lo got engaged, telling Radar Online at the time: "I'm happy for them. Other than that, I have no comment."

A-Rod is a doting father to daughters Natasha and Ella

Alex celebrated his birthday last month on a yacht, not so far away from Jennifer and her new partner Ben Affleck. The pair chose to share their first official photo as a couple on social media during their trip away, confirming that they are an item.

J-Lo and Ben rekindled their romance following their engagement in 2004. They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

Jennifer Lopez has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck

The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

