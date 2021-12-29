Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez gushes over former wife in new post Giving credit where it's due

On great terms with his exes! Alex Rodriguez has recently split from his latest girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, but he's not one to dwell on a breakup.

In fact on Tuesday he was focussing all his attention on another former lover, his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he gushed about on social media as she celebrated her birthday.

Sharing a big selection of touching photographs, Alex spoke very fondly of his ex-wife, the mother of his two daughters Natasha and Ella, wishing her a happy 49th and expressing his admiration and respect for her.

"A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!," the admiring sportsman wrote. "You’ve always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters. You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become. I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that," he added.

"Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have." A-Rod, 46, shared touching photos including the births of his daughters, but he was careful to also include family snaps including Cynthia's current husband, Angel Nicolas, with whom she shares her youngest daughter Camilla.

