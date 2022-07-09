Goldie Hawn has a Marilyn Monroe moment in her 'happy dress' during sun-drenched vacation The star has been sunning herself in Italy

Goldie Hawn bid farewell to the most glorious vacation on Friday - and she did so in style.

The grandmother-of-seven had a movie star moment which she shared with fans on Instagram.

Goldie blew a kiss to the camera as she walked towards a luxury yacht in an Italian harbor.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn reveals heartbreaking battle with depression

She wore a floaty white dress over matching pants and with a gust of wind, it blew up ala Marilyn Monroe.

The star took it all in her stride and waved to the camera. Her caption read: "Saying bye bye from the best vacay isn't easy! Off now to find a miracle to shrink my stomach! Go Italy 🇮🇹 worth every bite!

"And just sayin… my girlfriend designed this dress, she calls it "The Goldie". It's my happy dress or top! Not advertising just celebrating her talents."

Goldie waved goodbye to her vacation in her happy dress

Fans said the scene was giving them "overboard vibes," making reference to her movie. Others added: "All this video needed wearing denim overalls #overboardvibes," and one fan wrote: "Let me know if you find that miracle! I’ve been looking myself."

Goldie and her partner, Kurt Russell have been enjoying a family trip with her daughter, Kate Hudson, and grandchildren too.

They delighted their fans when they were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in Ravello.

Goldie looked fabulous dressed in a flirty mini dress in pictures published in Daily Mail.

Goldie was on vacation with a number of her family members

The stylish number featured a blue-and-white floral pattern and a ruffled skirt. It was teamed with an assortment of beaded necklaces and tan sandals. Kurt, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, teamed with a baseball cap.

The couple have been in Europe for the past few weeks and were previously in Greece, before moving on to Italy.

