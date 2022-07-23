Victoria Beckham's son Romeo pleads with her after cheeky comment about David's body The Beckham's are on a family holiday in Italy

Victoria Beckham left her son Romeo red-faced when she posted a suggestive comment about her husband, David Beckham.

Victoria and David are currently sunning themselves in Italy with the 19-year-old and his siblings Cruz, 17, and Harper Beckham, 11. But it appears the mum-of-four took her enjoyment a little too far for Romeo's liking on Friday.

WATCH: David Beckham impresses wife Victoria with his 'worm'

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a fun clip of David showing off some impressive dance moves, which included the 'worm' and some breakdancing.

However, it wasn't the video that Romeo had a problem with, more Victoria's cheeky caption, which read: "After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm x."

Romeo was among the first to respond and, despite seeing the funny side, he begged his mum to change her message. He replied: "Hahahahaahaha mum u gotta change that caption."

Romeo sent a clear message to his mother

Victoria's followers found Romeo's message hilarious, with many commenting on his response with crying with laughter emojis. Others loved Victoria's innuendo, with one writing to Romeo: "I am SCREAMING. Bless her, I love your parents! Team @victoriabeckham & @davidbeckham."

A second said: "Who would have thought he had moves like that… and your caption [laughing emoji] @victoriabeckham." A third added: "I am laughing so hard."

Victoria was impressed by David's 'worm'

Victoria's latest post comes after David shared a covert video of her performing lunges on their luxury yacht – much to the delight of his fans. The clip showed David sitting inside the boat and looking at the camera, which was trained over his shoulder.

Moments later, Victoria came into view, dressed in full workout gear and lunging as she made her way around the deck.

David wrote in the caption. "Can't even have coffee without lunging Vic," to which VB replied: "Looks like I lost my training partner this holiday David!" adding a crying laughing emoji."

