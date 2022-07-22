Victoria Beckham looks sun-kissed in eye-catching mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has spent the week on a yacht in Italy sunbathing and working out, and the former Spice Girl singer recently turned heads in a glamorous green mini dress.

When the mum-of-four emerged onto the sundeck of the yacht, her glowing tan and bright green dress made a dazzling impact. Victoria's tightly fitted bodycon dress showed off her washboard abs and gym-honed limbs. The fashion designer rocked a huge pair of sunglasses and swept her long hair up into a high ponytail as she watched her husband David Beckham frolic in the sea.

The Beckhams were joined by children Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 who all took turns on a jet ski as Victoria oversaw from a safe distance.

Victoria dazzled in Kermit green aboard family yacht

Later that day, Victoria threw on a black cap and slipped into a bright red bikini to join in on the family fun.

The singer turned successful fashion designer's eponymous Victoria Beckham label features bodycon knits and stretchy scuba fabrics every season. Her gorgeous green dress appears to be a version of this sleeveless stretchy mini dress from her fashion line, available at Selfridges.

Victoria Beckham stretch mini dress, £490 / $526.72 / C $ 681.88, Selfridges

If you love Victoria's trendy Kermit green dress then ASOS is the place to shop. This dress has subtle, flattering ruching.

Topshop green mini dress, £45 / $74 / C $99, ASOS

Earlier this week, Victoria's best friend Tana Ramsay, wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay stepped out in an embellished mini dress in celebration of ITV’s annual Summer Party.

The friends are known to wear similar styles to each other and have often twinned fashion looks on nights out together, either wearing matching slinky little black dresses, identical skinny jeans or blazers.

