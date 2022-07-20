David Beckham surprises fans with secret video of wife Victoria Beckham The couple are on holiday in Europe

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are currently soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht in the Amalfi Coast.

The couple have been joined by a group of friends and family for the trip, including youngest son Cruz and his new girlfriend, Tana Holding.

WATCH: David Beckham shares secret video of Victoria during Italian holiday

And while David seems to have got the holiday memo, the same can't be said of his wife!

On Tuesday, David took to Instagram to share a covert video of Victoria – much to the delight of his fans.

Fans went wild for the funny clip

The clip shows David sat inside and looking at the camera, which is trained over his shoulder. Moments later, Victoria comes into view, dressed in full workout gear and lunging as she makes her way around the deck.

"WAIT FOR IT!" David wrote in the caption. "Can't even have coffee without lunging Vic @victoriabeckham."

The couple were seen greeting Sarah Ferguson earlier in the week

The fashion designer was quick to respond to the post, taking to the comments section and writing: "Looks like I lost my training partner this holiday David!" adding a crying laughing emoji.

It's been quite the holiday for the Beckhams, who were pictured greeting Sarah Ferguson at lunch earlier in the week. One holiday snapshot has divided fans, however.

Victoria's photo proved divisive amongst her fans

Victoria recently posted an image showing David and Harper together while on a boat trip, writing: "Happy weekend! [sun emoji] kisses from Croatia."

But fans were quick to notice that, alongside David's chilled glass of white wine, an array of sea urchins featured in the snap - several of them opened up to reveal vibrant orange flesh.

The post proved polarising amongst fans, who couldn't agree over the Beckhams' choice to remove the sea creatures from the ocean.

Cruz and girlfriend Tana have joined the family holiday

"Why have they killed those sea urchins?" asked one fan, while another commented: "The Beckhams killing endangered species should be reported to the authorities."

A number of followers stepped up to defend the couple, with one writing: "Sea urchins are a delicacy and not at all endangered or illegal to pick up. While important for marine life, they are in abundance in Croatia."

