Ali Wentworth stuns in leopard print swimsuit while making dinner The Go Ask Ali star was feeling the heat

Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth has been finding ways to endure the hot weather in New York City right now!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the TV star shared a photo of herself dressed in a leopard print swimsuit as she made dinner in the kitchen of their family home in the Upper East Side.

In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "My friend Isabel once said- “summer is making dinner in your bathing suit”! Well it’s summer!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Well that's hot!" while another wrote: "You look stunning!" A third simply added a love heart eye emoji.

Ali recently came back from New York City after spending time in Montauk on vacation with George.

The couple enjoyed some quality time together, having recently also gone away to Paris.

Ali donned a swimsuit for a particularly hot day

It's been a busy time for Ali, who released her latest book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, earlier in the year.

The book has received rave reviews and was even ranked in the tenth spot on the New York Times' reading list.

Her book was described as "tales of desperation and a little inspiration".

Ali's Well That Ends Well offers star's thoughts and experiences on the coronavirus pandemic, with the blurb reading: "Like many, Ali Wentworth spent the pandemic seesawing between highs, lows, and baking an unnecessary amount of chocolate cake.

The GMA star and his wife couldn't be more adorable together

"Between binging every TV show in existence to conquering TikTok to becoming a (semi) empty-nester, Ali experienced her share of turmoil (including an early case of Covid), but she also grew a little, learned a lot, and found comfort in some unexpected people and places."

