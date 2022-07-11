Jenna Bush Hager stuns in stylish swimsuit in new vacation photos on the beach The Today star enjoyed a week off work with her family

Jenna Bush Hager has had an amazing vacation with her loved ones during her time off Today!

The TV favorite took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of sun-soaked photos from her break, including a gorgeous selfie taken on the beach.

In the picture, Jenna looked stylish dressed in a black swimsuit as she posed on the sand alongside her daughter Poppy, six.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

Other pictures included a lovely image of Jenna with her husband Henry Hager on a boat, and a group shot taken outside with all the family.

Jenna and Henry are also parents to nine-year-old Mila and two-year-old Hal.

During her time off, Jenna has been subbed by Justin Sylvester and Michelle Collins, but fans are no doubt looking forward to seeing her back on TV.

Jenna Bush Hager looked stylish in a black swimsuit while on the beach

It's a busy time for the Today stars, as Savannah Guthrie was also off work last week, while the previous week, Hoda had a vacation with her young daughters.

Jenna is incredibly close to her Today co-stars, and recently opened up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO!.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Jenna with husband Henry Hager on a boat

Jenna is also close with Savannah, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like, 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is a mom to young children and working with fellow working parents is also a blessing.

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

The Today star with her husband and children

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

