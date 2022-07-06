Dylan Dreyer's fans are in awe of her after realizing her workload The Today star has a loyal fan

Dylan Dreyer is a busy working mom of three young sons, and juggles her home life with working full-time on one of America's most popular daytime TV shows, Today.

And this weekend, Dylan's workload was pretty significant, as not only did she host Monday night's special Independence Day program, but got up to host the Third Hour on Tuesday as usual.

Dylan was joined by Craig Melvin, who also got up to work the following day, and the pair were inundated with praise by concerned fans who told them they were doing too much.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer breaks down in tears live on Today

"I don't think it's fair that you and Craig have to work this morning after doing the fireworks show last night," one wrote, while another commented: "Awesome job from you both. That was a long day for you and then you were both back on this morning when I got up. I don't know how you do it. Love you both!"

Luckily, Dylan and Craig love their job so were no doubt more than happy to get up as normal the following day. Other fans commented on the pair's presenting, and many loved seeing them together.

"I loved watching you two together," one wrote, while another commented: "You two were great together!" A third replied: "You two were the reason we watched!"

Dylan Dreyer's workload was huge this week - and fans had a lot of respect for her and Craig Melvin!

Dylan and Craig are great friends and host the Third Hour of Today, along with Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones.

When she isn't working, Dylan is busy looking after her three young sons, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera.

Dylan is a doting mom - pictured with her two oldest sons

The family live in New York City, and the TV star often documents the realities of life with three young children on social media - both the good and the relatable, from sweet milestone moments to messy living rooms.

Earlier in the year, Dylan made the difficult decision to cut back on her workload to spend more time with her children, and bid a farewell to her role on Weekend Today, which she had been co-hosting for a decade.

