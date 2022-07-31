EURO 2022: Who is presenter Fara Williams married to? The 38-year-old joined the Women's Super League Hall of Fame

Following their sensational performance against Sweden, the stage is now set for the Lionesses to battle it out in the 2022 Women's EURO final against Germany.

MORE: Who is England Euros star Ellen White's husband?

It will be the Lionesses' first appearance in a final since 2009, and their first ever major trophy if they emerge as champions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner celebrates England's win alongside daughter Bluebell

While much is known about the star players on the pitch, we take a look inside presenter Fara Williams' private life.

MORE: Inside England Lionesses footballer Lucy Bronze's private life

MORE: Prince William reveals summer plans alongside his family as he wishes Lionesses good luck

Who is Fara Williams?

The 38-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious 20-year career as a midfielder playing for multiple clubs as well as the English national team.

The pro footballer formally played for England

After making her senior debut in 2001, Williams earned 172 caps for the England Women's Team, making her their highest capped player. In 2012, Fara played a key role as part of the GB team at the London Olympics.

London-born Fara attended Shene school in Richmond, London, and has played for the likes of Chelsea Ladies under-14s, Charlton Athletic Ladies, Everton Ladies, Liverpool, Arsenal and Reading. The former midfielder hung up her boots in April 2021 and now enjoys a successful career as a sports pundit for BBC.

Fara covered the Women's Euro semi-final on Tuesday

Throughout her career, Fara has inspired legions of young girls across the country. Not only has she paved the way for women's football, but she has also markedly proven the power of true grit and determination.

After enduring a difficult family life, Fara spent six years homeless while still playing for Chelsea, Charlton and England. The football pro had to flit between various hostels before her manager eventually caught wind of her precarious living arrangements. To this day, Fara works tirelessly with homeless charities in a bid to raise awareness and provide support to those in need.

Who is she married to?

In December 2015, Fara married former Everton teammate Amy Kane. Their marriage was short-lived, however, and the couple separated not long after. Since the breakdown of her marriage, Fara has remained extremely tight-lipped about the intimate details of her private life.

The midfielder tied the knot with Amy in 2015

It is thought that the sports pundit is currently enjoying life as a single lady. Her ex Amy, meanwhile, appears to be in a new relationship. Judging by her Twitter profile picture and various snaps shared to the social media account, the Everton player is dating a blonde lady.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.