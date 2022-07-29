Tess Daly looks gorgeous as she has romantic date with shirtless Vernon Kay The pair married in 2003

Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay are enjoying a well-earned break in Ibiza and on Friday evening they headed off for a romantic date.

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly models new floaty poolside looks

The pair posed by the crystalline waters and they looked so loved-up as the sun set behind them. Tess appeared to be wearing a striking green piece of swimwear, while her husband was topless as they cuddled up together. Behind the pair was a small boat and one other person could be seen bobbing along in the waves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly gets emotional as Vernon Kay reaches final of I'm a Celebrity

Not seen in the photo was the pair's two daughters, but as the family like to keep their children out of the spotlight, this isn't surprising.

LOOK: Tess Daly looks gorgeous in stunning bikini and sheer dress

WOW: Strictly's Tess Daly rocks chic denim shorts for adventurous day at the water park

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter had a simple caption for her post, as she wrote: "Ibiza with my faves," finishing the post off with a heart emoji.

Fans fell in love with the sun-soaked picture, as one enthused: "That sunset and looking good guys," while a second added: "Such a beautiful photo of you both Tess."

Tess and Vernon are in Ibiza

A third shared: "Living the dream," while a fourth joked: "Lucky lad that Vernon," and a fifth commented: "Winning at life."

LOOK: Strictly's Tess Daly's smouldering sunset look wows fans

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly tackles daring water ride at Thorpe Park during UK heatwave

Tess stunned her followers last month when she shared a baby photo of her daughter Phoebe, 16, as the teenager celebrated passing her driving test.

The couple married in 2003

The star shared two photos to mark the occasion, with the first showing Tess and Vernon holding on to their then-newborn daughter, who was sleeping on Vernon's lap.

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Tess Daly unveils empowering swimwear collection in poolside shoot

SEE: Tess Daly stuns in glamorous one-shoulder swimsuit

The second photo shows the incredible cake the proud parents treated their daughter tp. The strawberry gateau cake has the word "congrats" written on it as well as a cake topper that reads "Congratulations Phoebe".

"And to think this one just passed her driving test, how time flies! Congrats Phoebe," she captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.