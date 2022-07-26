Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler poses with new girlfriend in holiday snap The Countryfile star and the rugby player split in April

Helen Skelton and ex Richie Myler split in April, with the rugby player soon finding love with new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill.

The new pair recently went on a romantic break together to Cornwall, and Richie shared some romantic snaps from their time away. In one of the photos, the couple shared a loving embrace with the setting sun and the Cornish hill creating the perfect backdrop. Stephanie looked gorgeous in a mint-green skirt and two-tone jumper while Richie rocked a pair of shorts and a plain black top.

He also shared a small clip of him taking a dip in the cold seas, alongside a scenic photo of the surrounding nature.

In his caption, he wrote: "Cornwall. Was worth a 32 year wait."

Stephanie soon commented on her beau's post, writing: "Thanks for the best weekend! LOVE YOU."

The pair's relationship seems to be going from strength to strength, as Richie also shared a clip on his Instagram Stories where he teased Stephanie.

Richie and Stephanie recently spent some time in Cornwall

In a black-and-white clip, she stood in a Victorian-style dress while rolling her head back, prompting the rugby star to quip: "All for being organised but surely it's a bit early for Halloween?"

Helen confirmed that she and Richie had split back in April as she shared a statement that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

In an interview with the Northern Echo before their split, Helen opened up about her marriage to Richie. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

