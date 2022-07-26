Beth Mead: Inside the England football player's family life and everything in between The top scorer plays for Arsenal

The Lionesses are poised to play Sweden on Tuesday as they attempt to reach the European Women's Championship final for a third time.

Despite never having won a trophy, the England team's impressive performance thus far has ignited newfound hope among eager football fans.

And forward player Beth Mead has played a key part in the team's success. We take a deep dive into the 27-year-old's family life and everything in between.

Early career

Beth was born in North Yorkshire in a small village called Hinderwell which she describes as being "literally in the middle of nowhere." Having started football at the tender age of six, she credits her mum with kickstarting her career.

"I had a lot of energy as a kid and because of that, my mum wanted to get rid of some of that energy and decided to take me to a Saturday morning football session on a village field in Hinderwell, which was run by a guy who volunteered", she explained.

Beth's mum June played a huge part in her early career

With no girls' team at school, Beth was forced to play at her local village school Oakridge Primary for the boys' team. At the time, she was the only girl on the team.

During her time playing for Middlesbrough Academy, Beth's mum picked up a second job to help cover the cost of petrol required for the twice-a-week 45-minute drive. The Arsenal Ladies star describes her parents as "big people who have influenced [her] footballing career."

The Lioness is set to play Sweden in the Euros semi-final

Following her stint at Middlesbrough, Beth went on to play for a variety of teams including California Boys, California Girls and Sunderland Women. In terms of her international career, she made her England debut in March 2010 and started playing for the Lionesses in September 2018.

Family life

Beth was born on 9 May 1995 in Whitby to parents June and Richard. She has a younger brother called Ben, 24, with whom she appears to share a close bond. Earlier in May, Ben penned a gushy Instagram post paying tribute to his talented sibling.

Alongside a joyous snap of the duo enjoying a celebratory drink, Ben wrote: "Proud Bro Moment! 50 goals and the most assists in the league."

Beth shares a close bond with her brother Ben

In 2016, Beth graduated from Teesside University in Middlesbrough with a degree in Sports Development.

Beth now lives in London by herself alongside her adorable chocolate spaniel, Rona.

The football pro shares her home with sweet pup Rona

Opening up about the difficult move, she said: "But me, the small-town girl moving to London? I was terrified and I really struggled during my first few months here because of it."

Dating history

Although Beth is now reportedly single, she was previously dating Danielle van de Donk - a former Arsenal teammate. The pair went public with their relationship but despite their split, Beth and Danielle appear to be on good terms.

"I think if players like me and Danielle can make people feel more comfortable and proud of who they are, then that's a good thing", explained Beth.

The duo have reportedly gone their separate ways

Danielle is a Dutch footballer who her made her debut for the Dutch national team in 2010.

Throughout lockdown, the loved-up duo lived together in Beth's London property while she was recovering from an injury. Beth provided fans with a sneak peek inside her home as she shared snippets from her recovery routine. in several sweet clips, Beth could be seen working out alongside Danielle.

