Amanda Holden beams alongside lookalike daughter Lexi during Greek holiday – fans react

Amanda Holden sparked an online frenzy after she posted a sun-soaked selfie alongside her mini-me daughter, Alexa.

Taking to her Instagram, the 51-year-old shared a luminous photo of her 16-year-old daughter enjoying an evening boat trip.

The duo looked remarkably similar as they both posed for the camera sporting the exact same smile. Sharing her mother's good looks, the youngster appeared to be relishing her Greek family getaway.

Lexi looked lovely in her LK Bennett burgundy striped dress which she teamed with a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses and three beaded necklaces.

Amanda and Lexi soaked up the Greek sunshine

Amanda, meanwhile, opted for a sophisticated one-shoulder number in white which did well to accentuate her sun-kissed skin. She accessorised with polaroid aviator shades and hammered gold hoop earrings.

The BGT judge captioned her post: "Me and my baby" followed by a kissing red lips emoji.

Her fans inundated the comment section with endless kind words, with one writing: "Growing up so fast, stunning pic" whilst a second penned: "Stunning picture of you both."

Pictured with husband Chris and their daughters Lexi and Hollie

Other fans couldn't help but draw attention to their twinning moment, with one adding: "Lexi is your double" while another quipped: "Which one is you? BEAUTIFUL" and a third chimed: "Stunning! Like mother like daughter."

Earlier this week, the Heart Breakfast star dazzled fans with her glamorous summer wardrobe. Channelling her inner Bond girl, Amanda slipped into a chic navy string bikini from her favourite swimwear brand, Melissa Obadash.

The presenter donned a chic navy bikini

The presenter elevated her look with a pair of statement sunglasses and designer jewellery in the form of a Van Cleef & Arpels chain bracelet, and a gold Cartier bangle.

Amanda and her family are currently lapping up the Greek sunshine for a well-earned break. She shares Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten, with record producer husband Chris Hughes. The couple tied the knot in 2008 at Babington House, Somerset, two years after welcoming their first child.

