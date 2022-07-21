Amanda Holden causes a stir in new family photo with lookalike daughters The 51-year-old posted a gorgeous snapshot on Instagram

Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful new family photo with her fans.

The 51-year-old is currently soaking up the sun in Sicily on a luxurious Mediterranean holiday with her loved ones.

And followers were over the moon as she shared a group snapshot showing her with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten.

Amanda can be seen at the centre of the photo flanked by her girls and with Chris stood behind her.

She looks gorgeous and tanned in a white summer dress with natural makeup and her sunglasses perched on her head.

Lookalike Lexi, meanwhile, is wearing a cropped tie top teamed with a lacy bralette and denim, while Hollie brings a pop of colour to the picture, wearing a raspberry-coloured outfit that she matched with her lip gloss.

Fans went wild for the photo with a huge number complimenting the “beautiful family”. “So much gorgeousness in one photo!” one fan noted, while a second echoed: “The genetics is this picture!”

A third wrote: “This picture is hair goals, family goals, style goals and beauty goals all in one.”

Amanda’s incredible figure is the envy of many – but the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness.

Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

"I like to keep active," she continued. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."