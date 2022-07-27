Amanda Holden dances in tiny string bikini – and gets a marriage proposal! The Heart FM star is enjoying a family break

Amanda Holden has done it again! The Heart FM star has caused a stir with her latest Instagram video – and it's not hard to see why.

Amanda, 51, is currently soaking up the sun in Sicily on a luxurious Mediterranean holiday with her family, including husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten.

She has been keeping her fans updated throughout her summer break – including a number of posts showcasing her incredible swimwear collection.

On Wednesday morning, she chose to share a clip with her fans showing her dancing by the pool.

Amanda stunned fans as she stripped down to her bikini

She begins the clip wearing a white shirt and navy shorts over her bikini – but then strips down to showcase her stripey two-piece.

Fans went wild for the short video – including one who pleaded: "Will u marry me?!" along with a series of love heart eyes.

The star has shared a series of swimwear photos from her holiday

Others filled the comments section with flame emojis and red hearts. "Omg you are just too hot," top swimwear designer Melissa Odabash told Amanda.

Amanda's incredible figure is the envy of many – but the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness.

Amanda has an enviable figure

Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

Pictured with husband Chris and their daughters Lexi and Hollie

There is one food group that Amanda avoids, however: meat. According to the book Amanda Holden, written by Jim Maloney, Amanda "decided to become vegetarian after being influenced by famous veggie Morrisey, lead singer with the Smiths", but continues to eat fish, making her a pescatarian.

