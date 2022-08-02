The Rookie's Nathan Fillion shares hilarious 'worry' over his appearance The 51-year-old is currently filming the hit show

Nathan Fillion's legion of loyal fans were treated to an insight into his beauty regime on Tuesday - and it isn't exactly glamorous.

The star took a break from shooting The Rookie to post a close-up of his face along with a revealing message.

In the image, Nathan had his eyes closed and a pair of scissors trimmed his eyebrows. He wrote: "Things I didn’t worry about in my 30s: Perpetually growing eyebrow hair."

Nathan's fans felt his pain and chimed in with comments as one wrote: "For years people told me it was all downhill after 40.. I was actually surprised how accurate they were," and another added: "I know right nose hair fingernails etc," and a third said: "Well at least they haven't merged."

Nathan has proved to be a sure-fire hit with his role in the LAPD show which will premiere its new season in September on ABC.

He doesn't often reference his appearance on screen or off, but he did receive an unexpected makeover earlier this year which he documented for his fans.

Nathan admits he has beauty concerns he didn't have in his 30s

Nathan shared a video of himself getting a new hairstyle but there wasn't a pair of scissors - or a hairdresser - in sight.

Instead, Nathan was getting his tresses tousled by his pet cat, Bowie, who was licking his head.

He captioned the Instagram post: "Getting my hair done," and fans laughed at the fact he chose his cat to style him rather than a professional.

Nathan spends a little time in the makeup chair for his role on The Rookie too

But instead of being horrified by the animalistic approach, many of his fans could also relate. "My cat does that too," said one, as another added: "Haha, my cat does the same thing to me Nathan! I sure do love getting my hair done without going to the salon."

