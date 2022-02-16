Jenna Dewan wears bathrobe for the school run as she jokes she has hit a 'new low' Jenna will make an appearance in The CW show Super

Jenna Dewan has shared a video with fans admitting she wore her bathrobe to do the school run after a 24 hour work trip to Vancouver.

Jenna, who will make an appearance in The CW show Superman & Lois as Lois Lane's sister, flew to the set on Tuesday to film her scenes with co-star Bitsie Tulloch and flew back to Los Angeles 24 hours later. She shared a series of videos with fans revealing she wore a khaki sweatsuit with cropped white tee for her flight, and then recorded herself backstage with the crew.

In another video she was back home and in bed with her pet dog, captioning the video: "And back home in less than 24 hours."

She then posted a quick video from her car, where she wore a gray thick bathrobe, and no make-up, and asked fans in a poll: "Is wearing my robe to school a new low?"

The mom-of-two confirmed in November that she would be returning to the Arrowverse as Lucy Lane, who she first starred as in season one of Supergirl.

She is reprising the role for season two of Superman & Lois.

Jenna enjoyed a quick 24 hours in Vancouver

The reprisal came a week after she told fans that she was also back filming for police procedural The Rookie's fourth season.

Jenna was upped to a series regular and she shared a number of behind-the-scenes clips and photos as she donned her bright yellow fire suit and hardhat to reprise her role of firefighter Bailey Nune.

Jenna is reprising her role of firefighter Bailey Nune in season four

In one snap she could be seen in full gear as she posed in front of a fire engine alongside her co-stars and several real-life firefighters, while in another, she showed off her dance moves between scenes.

The 40-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the movie Step Up and the series The Resident, first appeared in the cop drama in the season three finale.

