Amanda Holden's latest sun-kissed holiday snap leaves fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden sparked an online frenzy with her latest sun-kissed snap captured during her family getaway to Greece.

READ: Amanda Holden channels inner Victoria Beckham in hilarious post

Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a stunning mother-daughter photo against a dreamlike mountain background bathed in hazy sunshine. Posing with Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten, Amanda looked every inch the doting mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie join forces for fun video

Dressed for an evening out, the 51-year-old slipped into a silky lime green Karen Millen dress emblazoned with a black and white tiger. Lexi, meanwhile, opted for a boho scarf top, and a pair of stylish House of CB sunshine yellow trousers, whilst Hollie looked adorable in her blue floral summer dress.

MORE: Amanda Holden's rarely seen engagement ring is breathtaking – photos

MORE: Amanda Holden's Cotswolds cottage is so chic in new video

Amanda captioned her photo: "Sunsets with these two 📸 by Daddy".

The presenter posed with her lookalike daughters

Her fans flocked to the comment section with many drawing attention to their remarkable similarity. "Their Mama's girls, hope you enjoyed" wrote one, whilst another penned: "Stunning girls ... just like their mumma".

A third fan added: "Gorgeous family take after their beautiful mother", and a fourth remarked: "Definitely good genes in the family".

GET THE LOOK: Mini Shift Dress, £115, Karen Millen

This isn't the first time Amanda has been compared to her daughters. Only yesterday, the TV judge delighted fans with a close-up selfie alongside Lexi. Posing for the camera, the duo bared a striking resemblance with the exact same smile, matching hair colour and similar sunglasses.

Amanda and Lexi soaked up the evening sunshine

Amanda captioned her post: "Me and my baby" followed by a kissing red lips emoji. Her fans inundated the comment section with endless kind words, with one writing: "Growing up so fast, stunning pic" whilst a second penned: "Stunning picture of you both."

Earlier this week, the Heart Breakfast star made a splash in a glamorous bikini. Channelling her inner Bond girl, Amanda donned a chic navy string bikini from her favourite swimwear brand, Melissa Obadash.

The 51-year-old posed up a storm

The presenter elevated her look with a pair of statement sunglasses and designer jewellery in the form of a Van Cleef & Arpels chain bracelet, and a gold Cartier bangle.

Amanda and her family are currently lapping up the Greek sunshine for a well-earned break. She shares Lexi and Hollie with record producer husband Chris Hughes. The couple tied the knot in 2008 at Babington House, Somerset, two years after welcoming their first child.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.