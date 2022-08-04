Jamie Oliver inundated with support as he shares news of heartbreaking death The chef paid tribute to Alastair Little

Jamie Oliver was in a sombre mood on Thursday as the celebrity chef mourned the loss of chef Alastair Little, who had inspired Jamie with his own cooking.

Alastair, who has been dubbed the 'Godfather of modern British cooking' rose to fame in the 1980s when he opened his self-named restaurant in Soho. The establishment was famed for its simplicity, serving soup, salad, fish, meat and puddings, with the menu usually changing throughout the day based on the supply of ingredients.

In 2017, he moved to Sydney with his family, and he passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday.

In a tribute to the chef, Jamie shared two black-and-white photos of Alastair, including one where he held up a large flatfish, and wrote: "Rest in Peace Alastair Little.

"A wonderful chef who inspired me greatly as a young chef, he was just brilliant! Much love to his family. Jamie xxx."

Jamie paid tribute to Alastair

The star's post was immediately flooded with messages of condolences, as one said: "Oh my I can't believe it. Such a wonderful, talented chef. RIP Alistair."

A second added: "So sad to hear the news," while a third shared: "Condolences to his wife & children."

Many others shared crying face and prayer emojis in the comments.

The chef was recently enjoying a family holiday

Jamie has been enjoying happier times recently, as he and his family embarked on a small holiday, and they shared plenty of sweet photos.

In one, his wife Jools showed off the close bond that Jamie has with his youngest daughter, Petal, 13. In the sweet family snap, the pair were both on a sun lounger, with Petal gently resting on her father with her eyes closed.

Jamie had a protective arm around his daughter's head, as he looked at the camera while wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Jools was clearly left speechless by the gorgeous moment, as the only caption she posted consisted of a yellow heart.

