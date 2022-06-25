Jools Oliver shares very intimate love letters from husband Jamie as they celebrate special day The pair married in 2000

Jools Oliver took to social media with a very special post on Friday as she and husband Jamie celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo of a huge pile of romantic love letters from the TV chef, Jools penned: "From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between.

"To the [love] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx."

The heart-warming snap showed a close-up of one of the adorable notes, penned by the doting dad when he was just a college student.

Jools shared the heartfelt note with her followers on Instagram

It read: "Hi Juliette how are you my little sweet thing, I hope you're doing fine.

"I am supposed to be at college today but I'm not feeling too good. I think I've been working too hard, the last two days have been killers. Up every day no later than 5:30 am for college, work etc and going to bed about 12/2am so it's just my body saying 'have a break mate' I hope?

"Well I just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know you're busy and don't have very much money, you're a loyal girlfriend xxxx…"

Jools shared a special 'love actually' moment

Another snap in the carousel showed the pile of letters tied up with a pink ribbon, as well as a fabulous throwback snap of the couple who looked smitten with each other.

Husband Jamie also took to Instagram to commemorate the epic milestone. The 47-year-old shared seven adorable pictures which paid tribute to the couple's happy marriage.

The first snap showed the husband-and-wife-duo on their wedding day. Other photos showed the pair's lifetime achievements, with several pregnancy pictures taking centre stage.

Jamie is so besotted by his wife

In a touching tribute to Jools' maternal side, Jamie included a candid snap of his wife breastfeeding one of their newborn children.

Captioning the pictures, Jamie wrote: "Happy wedding Anniversary @joolsoliver 22 years!!! Woop woop, wow what a journey we have had together, so much joy and laughs made a few wonderful kids along with some massive challenges that life throws at you….

"But you’ve always been there to support me and you inspire me every day by being the best mum and wife xx…thank you, I love you, try and relax today stop doing jobs!

"Put the Dyson down! And try to remember our sweet little wedding we had all those years ago with just our nearest and dearest. What a day it was!!! Love jamie xxxx."

