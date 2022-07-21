Jools Oliver melts hearts as she reveals close bond between Jamie and daughter The doting parents share five children

Jamie Oliver and his family have recently been enjoying a family vacation, with Jools sharing plenty of insights into the time away.

And the model's latest post showed off the close bond that Jamie has with his youngest daughter, Petal, 13. In the sweet family snap, the pair were both on a sun lounger, with Petal gently resting on her father with her eyes closed. Jamie had a protective arm around his daughter's head, as he looked at the camera while wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Jools was clearly left speechless by the gorgeous moment, as the only caption she posted consisted of a yellow heart.

Last week, the star uploaded two pictures of her son River and daughter Daisy out on the beach as they all enjoyed the sunshine.

"Family holidays are the best…Never seen little River so spoilt in love [heart emojis]," the doting mum remarked in the caption.

Jamie and Petal have a strong bond

The heartwarming post was flooded with messages, with one reading: "What beautiful happy smiles they have!" Another stated: "Aww! Lovely photos @joolsoliver!" A third post read: "Beautiful picture."

The sweet photo comes just a few weeks after Jools and Jamie celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. To mark the happy occasion, Jools shared a photo of a pile of romantic love letters Jamie had written.

"From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between,” she wrote. "To the [love] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx."

Jamie is close with all his children

Fans were also able to read one of the notes, written when Jamie was still a college student. It read: "Hi Juliette how are you my little sweet thing, I hope you're doing fine.

"I am supposed to be at college today but I'm not feeling too good. I think I've been working too hard, the last two days have been killers. Up every day no later than 5:30 am for college, work etc and going to bed about 12/2am so it's just my body saying 'have a break mate' I hope?

"Well I just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know you're busy and don't have very much money, you're a loyal girlfriend xxxx…"

