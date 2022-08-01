Hoda Kotb pays tribute to Hollywood actress Pat Carroll following her death aged 95 The Today star is one of the main anchors on the NBC daytime show

Hoda Kotb delivered some sad news at the start of the week as she co-hosted Monday's Today alongside Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin.

MORE: Hoda Kotb left 'disgusted' live on air in segment with Jenna Bush Hager

The NBC daytime star announced on the show during the news segment that Hollywood star Pat Carroll had passed away aged 95.

She said: "Some sad news from Hollywood this morning. Award-winning actress and comedian Pat Carroll has died.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: All we know about Today's Hoda Kotb's family life

"Carroll was a TV mainstay for decades, she won an Emmy in 1959 for her work on Caesar's Hour and later a new generation would come to know her as the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid. She frequently called in one of her favorite roles. Pat Carroll was 95-years-old."

MORE: Hoda Kotb is left lost for words - literally - during cooking segment on Today

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals she has not felt 'good enough' as a TV host

Pat's daughter Tara Karsian announced the news of her mom's death on Instagram in a heartbreaking message written by herself and her sister Kerry.

It read: "It is with a heavy heart that I write that my mother, Pat Carroll, has passed away at the grand old age of 95. We ask that you honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times."

Pat Carroll has died at 95. pic.twitter.com/mvIaL3MV6B — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 1, 2022

Today's Hoda Kotb paid a heartfelt tribute following the death of Pat Carroll

Tara shared her message alongside a meme featuring a black-and-white photo of Pat and the message "There is nothing more beautiful than Pat Carroll laughing."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

MORE: Hoda Kotb gives emotional perspective on heartbreak during chat on Today

Making reference to the photo, Tara continued: "Someone (apologies as I’ve forgotten who) sent me this meme a while ago. Truer words were never written and this is how we'll always remember her. See less - with Kerry Karsian."

Pat Carroll was the voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid

Many famous faces shared their respects with messages in the comments section of Kerry's post. Faith Ford wrote: "Oh my goodness Tara… my heart is with you & Kerry. She was such an awesome human being & I know she loved you both so much. What a wonderful long life she lived! Her stellar body of work & yes that iconic laugh will live on in our hearts forever…"

MORE: Hoda Kotb pays tribute to rarely-seen colleague during family day out

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

Frank DeCaro added: "I loved that woman from the moment I saw her as a wicked stepsister in Cinderella. And I've adored you from the moment we met. My love and condolences to you and your family. Thanks for sharing your mom with us all. She was the best."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.