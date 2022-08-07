Britney Spears: Singer responds to ex Kevin's 'hurtful' comments about her sons The star took to social media

Britney Spears hit back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline on Saturday, after he made comments about her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

In the original statement, obtained by the MailOnline, Kevin claimed that Britney's sons have 'decided' not to see her and chose not to go to her wedding last month. He also explained he 'felt uncomfortable' with the star's choice to share revealing photos on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Britney responded, writing: "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship with between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone… It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram.. it was LONG before Instagram.

I gave them everything… Only one word: HURTFUL… I'll say it, my mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad.' I'm sharing this because I can… Have a good day folks!!!"

Britney shared her initial response on her Stories

Continuing her response on her Instagram feed the star also referred to alleged comments made by her son's step-mum, Victoria Prince and reminded fans she has only been free from her conservatorship for eight months.

She added: "Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!! I'm only human and I've done my best[...]"

Hours later Britney continued her response on Instagram

"During my conservatorship, I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years…I needed permission just to take a Tylenol!!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach[...]

"I'm not surprised at all with their [the Federline's] behaviour and their approach to what I've had to deal with."

Fans were quick to weigh in on Britney's response. One fan penned: "Sending you love, queen." A second wrote: "Stay Strong beautiful!" A third said: "Love you, Britney."

