Britney Spears shares public support for Free Britney movement - fans react

Britney Spears has sparked major reaction from fans after sharing a video of a fan waving a Free Britney flag.

The fan had placed the flag on his home's flagpole, replacing the American flag. In response, Britney shared: "Jeez look at that flag!!!! I was like, 'my flag is up over the American Flag!?!?' Yes, I’m tooting my own horn, is that bad?????"

She then responded to fan comments in a previous post that she needed to be "cautious" with what she posts, but the singer insisted that fans "only know half of it".

"And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post, I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT with what I’ve been through I believe I've been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS!!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day," she added.

Britney has recently been handed back control of her social media account, after a bombshell testimony related to her 13-year conservatorship revealed she was "afraid of her father".

Britney's statement shocked the world since it was the first time people had heard her speaking so candidly about the negative effects of her conservatorship.

Britney shared this fan's video

Pleading the judge to end her conservatorship, she said: "I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve change.

"I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money."

She spoke for over 20 minutes via phone in court and made shocking claims that she had been drugged and forced to perform and that she had even been stopped from marrying her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and prevented from having more children.

Britney and her father in 2008

Britney's long battle with her conservatorship has become a well-documented event in recent years, with the lack of autonomy over her life and expenses, as well as the constant surveillance, becoming public knowledge.

In court, she claimed she would like to "sue" her family for their treatment of her.

Her father Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship.

