Britney Spears' $70k engagement ring has hidden message from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears recently announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari by flashing her sparkling ring to her Instagram followers in a new video – but there are some details that are not visible.

The Baby One More Time singer stood next to her new fiancé as she held her left hand up to the camera in a number of poses to show off the sparkling diamond ring. She wrote: "I can’t [expletive] believe it," followed by a string of ring and heart emojis.

Paris Hilton was among the first to send her congratulations to the loved-up couple, writing: "Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!" while Michelle Visage simply commented: "CONGRATULATIONS."

According to Ajay Anand, CEO of RareCarat.com, Britney's engagement ring is a modest 3.5 carat round cut solitaire diamond and is worth around $70k.

For those who want a close-up look at the sparkling design, Sam announced the exciting news by sharing a photo of Britney holding her ring finger up as the pair shared a kiss.

The Toxic singer showed off her new engagement ring on Instagram

Although the ring has a very modest and classic appearance, it also has a stunning hidden feature which was revealed by Forever Diamonds New York.

The website explained that Sam worked with Founder Roman Malayev to design the special ring. It stated: "This floating solitaire setting is further enhanced by pavé detailing on the bridge, flush set diamond detailing on the prongs and basket, and a secret diamond beneath the bridge," adding that Sam had a special message engraved on the inside of the band for his wife-to-be.

Sam had a special message engraved on the ring

Britney and Sam have been together for about five years now, having first met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016.

The Toxic singer has been married twice before, to Jason Allen Alexander, before getting an annulment 55 hours later, and to Keven Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shares her sons Sean and Jayden.

