Britney Spears baffles fans with new wedding photos with A-list guest

Britney Spears celebrated two months of married life with Sam Asghari by sharing a series of new wedding photos, but her followers were left confused.

READ: 10 controversial celebrity weddings: Victoria Beckham, Pippa Middleton & more divided the nation

The Toxic hitmaker, 40, took to social media to share a peek inside her wedding reception, which took place at her $7.4million home in Thousand Oaks, California. Underneath a draped pink marquee, white sofas with pink cushions offered guests a place to sit and relax, while the dance floor was covered in pink and purple lights that matched the floral displays, ready for the bride and groom to party with their friends and family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Britney Spears shows off stunning engagement ring with Sam Asghari

One of those friends was Selena Gomez, who Britney singled out in the caption of her latest post.

"Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it??? Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place!!! This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car…

RELATED: Britney Spears' wedding outfit proves this controversial bridal trend is here to stay

MORE: Drew Barrymore answers age-old question about Britney Spears' star-studded wedding guest list

Britney shared new wedding photos to mark two months of marriage

"Thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me!!! Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times!!! It was a very, very, very special wedding!!!" she wrote. The other snaps showed a white car with pink flowers and a sign reading 'Just Married' across the back, and Selena posing for a photoshoot.

Many took to the comments to praise the friendship between Britney and Selena, with one writing: "Love how much Selena’s authenticity touched your heart," and a second adding: "Selena is an angel."

The newlyweds took to the dancefloor with their friends and family, including Selena Gomez. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Others, however, were confused by Britney's tribute, explaining they thought there may be hidden friction between the pair. "Wasn't she just quoted saying she didn’t invite Selena? I'm so confused," commented a third fan, while a fourth remarked: "How are people confused? It's obvious she's heavily shading Selena," and another penned: "Queen of confusing people."

The pop star and her long-term boyfriend – who have been dating since 2016 – had an intimate wedding on 9 June in front of their closest family and friends, who weren't allowed to use their phones during the big day to ensure complete privacy.

The couple got married at their home on 9 June

One snap of their wedding invitation revealed rose gold writing that read: "Ceremony starts promptly at 6:30pm sharp. To respect the couple's privacy, this will be an unplugged ceremony and all cell phones will be checked in upon arrival. Thank you."

According to Vogue, the bride opted for a bold wedding dress from Donatella Versace which featured off-the-shoulder straps and a thigh-high leg split, which she teamed with a simple white veil with satin edging.

After the ceremony, Britney changed into a further three outfits from the same designer – a black mini dress, followed by a two-toned outfit, and a red mini dress.

Beauty-wise, Britney wore her long blonde hair in glamorous loose curls and sported glowing skin and long lashes, courtesy of Sofia Tilbury using Charlotte Tilbury makeup products. Meanwhile, Sam looked dapper in a smart Versace tux in their first official wedding photos.

RELATED: Al Roker's partner Deborah Roberts shares surprise wedding photo – and it's so cute

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.