Helen Skelton causes a stir in plunging nautical swimsuit alongside adorable daughter Elsie

Helen Skelton braved the cold as she stepped out to enjoy an outdoor swimming session with her baby daughter Elsie.

MORE: Helen Skelton stuns in denim shorts as she issues heartfelt plea to fans

Taking to Instagram the BBC presenter treated her fans to a joyous photo of the duo playing in the pool. Ever the trendsetter, the mum-of-three donned a gorgeous gingham navy swimsuit which did well to accentuate her toned figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton sets hearts racing in vibrant red bikini

She teamed her nautical number with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses and some delicate jewellery. Prepped for the pool, Helen styled her blonde tresses into an elegant low ponytail.

SEE: Helen Skelton shares rare photo with youngest son Louis - and it's adorable

MORE: Helen Skelton's candid parenting confession will melt your heart - watch

The 39-year-old appeared to be in high spirits as she swooped her seven-month-old daughter into the air. Beaming from ear to ear, Helen soaked up the sweet mother-daughter bonding moment.

Helen looked so chic in her gingham swimsuit

She captioned her post: "You wouldn't believe it but it’s Cumbria. Hands up if you're from the Eden Valley and spent your summers in an unheated outdoor pool??"

Her legions of fans flooded the comment section with endless praise. "Lovely pic… cherish the memories… they grow so quickly" wrote one, whilst a second penned: "Precious times!! Making memories! That's what it's all about x".

Other fans wasted no time in complimenting her chic swimsuit, with one writing: "Gorgeous! Looove your swimsuit", and a second remarking: "You look amazing #girlpower".

The presenter donned her festival gear

Helen's daring swim session comes after she enjoyed a family day out at the Kendal Calling festival in Penrith. The blonde beauty was joined by her son Louis, five, and her youngest, Elsie.

Getting into the spirit of things, Helen slipped into a funky festival outfit comprised of denim shorts, a 90s-inspired green vest, and a versatile camo-print jacket. She finished off her look with a pair of trusty wellies.

Helen shares her three young children with her ex-husband Richie Myler, 32. The duo went their separate ways in April after eight years of marriage.

Helen has been making the most of her summer

The presenter confirmed their separation in a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, Helen has been spotted out and about enjoying life as a single mum surrounded by her adoring family and friends.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.