Helen Skelton dances in summery outfit at very exciting event

Helen Skelton looked sensational on Friday as she danced the night away at Car Fest alongside one of her sweet sons.

The Countryfile host's festival look included a very stylish white denim jacket, which she wore with the collar facing up, gorgeous green v-neck top and ultra-chic statement gold hoop earrings.

The star wore her blonde tresses in an effortless ponytail and opted for a natural makeup look which included nude lipstick and dark eyeliner.

The BBC host posted a clip of her idyllic evening on her Instagram Stories to share with her 312,000 followers.

Louis and Elsie have such a special bond

In the video, the mother-of-three panned around the picturesque setting with her front-facing camera and captured herself dancing to the live music whilst one of her young sons kicked a giant ball.

The exciting update showed off the glorious festival atmosphere as the 38-year-old videoed large black deck chairs and caught a glimpse of different tents in the background.

Helen recently attended ITVs summer party

Whilst Helen is a doting mother-of-three to two sons Ernie, seven, Louis, three and daughter baby Elsie, only one of her lovely children appeared to step out alongside her for the event.

Just hours before the exciting evening, the presenter shared a candid video making a cute confession about mum life.

The star spoke to her fans and said: "Anybody else? You wait for them to have a nap and when they do have a nap you just do that [*looks at a picture*] so you can look at their face when you're working. Just me?"

Helen's children are so sweet

Helen then revealed a sweet picture of her youngest propped up against some ring binders in her temporary office room.

Helen shares her children with rugby league player Richie Myler. In April, the On the Farm host took to Instagram to reveal they had split up.

The announcement read: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the announcement, Helen has been sharing lots of her life with her kids on Instagram, and fans have also seen Richie with his youngest son Louis for some quality time.

