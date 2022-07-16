Helen Skelton 'in awe' of Zara Tindall for very impressive reason The star is a doting mother-of-three

Helen Skelton revealed she was 'in awe' of Zara Tindall, Judy Murray and Dr. Zoe Williams on Friday as they continue to take part in the Slingsby Gold Academy.

The Countryfile host took to social media with a fabulous photo of the quartet as they posed head-to-toe in golf gear for a stunning sun-soaked snap.

Captioning the post, the mother-of-three penned: "Was an honour to tee off with @judymurray_ @drzoewilliams Zara Tindall in awe of them taking on the challenge of learning golf in a few months.

"Hats off @slingsbysocial and @ruddingparkhotel for another top day... You can support these ladies and follow their journey [link] #ladiesthatgolf #womenwhogolf #ruddingpark."



The group were all smiles for the sunny day

Fans went wild for the fabulous update and even likened the group to the Spice Girls as one follower penned: "I thought it was the Spice Girls reformed for a second…" with a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Go ladies go," with four red love heart emojis. A third replied: "Ladies looking fabulous about to play a fabulous game!! Nothing like positive thinking. May the putts fall frequently!"

A third said: "Fantastic photo here." Whilst a fourth commented: "Looking FAB @helenskelton."

The white wine was flowing at the glamorous meal

Helen, who took part in the program in 2021, went on to win the initiative and saw her compete at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am which took place in September 2021 after six months of training.

Since departing the academy, Helen has been no stranger to this year's contestants and has popped back to see their progress as part of the series.

Last month, the girl gang were captured enjoying a glamorous post-filming meal at Will and Vics wine bar in Harrogate.

Helen got stuck in when she visited the academy

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of the happy golfers and the restaurant also shared the same photo.

Captioning a photo of Helen, Judy, Zoe and Anna, the restaurant penned: "So honoured to have @slingsbysocial golf academy ladies pop in for dinner," with a starstruck face and twinkle emoji."

