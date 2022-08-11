Kelly Ripa's son Michael reveals pride for sister Lola following her song release The aspiring actor is the oldest son of the Live star and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos is relatively private when it comes to sharing snippets of his life on social media.

However, on Tuesday, the aspiring actor took to Instagram to share his joy over his sister Lola Consuelos' debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, following its release.

Michael was a proud brother as he posted the single cover on his Stories, alongside a sweet message.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unexpected love story

It read: "My sister made a frigging amazing song. Check it out on Spotify NOW."

Michael wasn't the only cheerleader in Lola's family either - as both her parents, Kelly and Mark Consuelos, also shared the news on their respective social media accounts.

Following its release other famous faces including Justin Sylvester also shared their excitement online.

Kelly Ripa's son Michael shared his pride over sister Lola's debut song

It's an exciting year for Lola, as she's set to move to Europe in September for a study abroad year at college.

Kelly recently revealed that she wasn't around on her 21st birthday as she was checking out apartments, but that they were going to celebrate when she returned to New York.

Both Lola and Michael are following in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

While Lola is studying music at New York University, Michael is currently working on some acting projects. He has already proven his acting abilities in 2021, playing a younger version of his dad's Riverdale character Hiram Lodge.

Kelly Ripa was also her daughter's biggest cheerleader

Proud dad Mark found the experience exciting and "emotional" as he watched his firstborn follow in his footsteps.

Chatting about working with his son during an interview with Esquire, he said: "Working with my son was probably one of the most exciting things I've gotten to experience.

"It was emotional for me, to see him practicing his lines and coming to set. He was so earnest about it. it really was a bucket-list moment for me."

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly and Mark's youngest son, Joaquin, meanwhile, is studying in Michigan, having been the last to fly the nest last year.

The 19-year-old is living in Ann Arbor and his parents often go and visit. Unlike his older siblings, Joaquin chose to study in another state, making the move all the more emotional for his close-knit family.

