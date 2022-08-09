Kelly Ripa counts down to daughter Lola's big release with poolside video The ABC star is taking some time off

Kelly Ripa has a lot going on for her right now, and that's despite taking a bit of time off from Live with Kelly and Ryan to spend on her vacation.

The star shared a glimpse into her sun-soaked trip on social media, a video of hers in a green bikini and straw hat, showing off her impossibly toned physique.

Laying by her side in a pair of swim shorts was her husband Mark Consuelos as they relaxed by an infinity pool with a breathtaking view of the water below.

Playing in the background was the clip's main attraction, a snippet from her daughter Lola Consuelos' upcoming single, due to drop on 10 August.

Featuring a soft electronic and R&B tone, the song, titled Paranoia Silver Lining, is the 21-year-old's debut single, and her parents couldn't be more proud.

Kelly and Mark soaked up the sun by their infinity pool

Even on vacation, Kelly couldn't help giving a shout-out to Lola, writing in her caption: "Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms!"

Fans quickly began falling in love with the sound, with one commenting: "Nice song, voice," and another saying: "Are you kidding me with this music.!! So beautiful and relaxing sounding. Love!"

Many gushed over the glimpse into their intimate time away, though, as one of her followers wrote: "Your tans are crazy cool," and another added: "Mark is so tanned. It looks like mama and papa are enjoying this empty nest life. Enjoy!!"

The ABC star and Mark are not alone on their trip, though, as she even shared a video revealing that a friend and co-star was along for the ride, that being Riverdale's Casey Cott.

The TV star's daughter is releasing her debut single

With a Baywatch-inspired sequence on the beach, the group celebrated Casey's 30th birthday together, with Kelly sharing her own tribute to the young actor.

