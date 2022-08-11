David and Victoria Beckham share reaction to Brooklyn's interview with Nicola Peltz discussing ongoing 'feud' The stars took to social media

David and Victoria Beckham took to social media to react to an interview where their son Brooklyn addressed the rumours about the ongoing 'feud' between the former Spice Girl and his new wife Nicola Peltz.

Taking to their Instagram accounts the husband and wife duo shared their love for their son, who was on the cover of Variety magazine.

"Looking good Bust," David affectionately penned as he reshared the cover to his Instagram Stories. Fashion mogul Victoria also wrote: "Looking good Brooklyn!" as she too reshared the stylish cover.

In the Interview, conducted by the same publication, Nicola addressed the origin of the ongoing rumours explaining they began when she opted for a Valentino wedding gown, rather than one designed by her mother-in-law.

Victoria shared the message on Instagram

The 27-year-old continued: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress,"

"She didn’t say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Nicola appeared very emotional last week

Last week, the Bates Motel star took to Instagram with a very candid confession about family.

She penned: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

"It made me put such a wall up to protect myself, especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here.

The pair appeared united in Nicola's sweet birthday post to Victoria

"I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know I see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A number of American outlets claimed at the time that her tears were due to the rumoured feud between herself and Victoria, but the family appeared united recently when Nicola shared a sweet photo in honour of VB's birthday in April.

