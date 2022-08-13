Carrie Underwood debuts special transformation - and fans are obsessed The star took to social media

Carrie Underwood took to social media with a special transformation for fans Friday as she debuted her brand new filter on Instagram.

MORE: Simon Cowell reveals bold prediction for Carrie Underwood after phenomenal AGT performance

The new feature is in aid of the star's new song Ghost Story and allows fans to get the look from the cover of the new track. Carrie showed fans how she looked after applying the exciting new effect - and they couldn't get enough!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood wowed fans with her sneak peek album video

Captioning the clip, the mother-of-two penned: "Get the look from my #GhostStory cover with this fun new Instagram filter!"

READ: Carrie Underwood gets fans talking with girls' night out photo

SEE: Carrie Underwood's son made the sweetest mishap concerning his famous mom

One enthused fan replied: "Beautiful as always‼️" with three flame emojis. A second added: "Love this look! And your new song. GHOST STORIES!!!!!"

Carrie looked incredible in the update

A third added: "So glamorous." A fourth said: "I just loved that."

The exciting update came just days after the star shared exciting news for fans. Taking again to Instagram the star revealed she had been nominated for a 2022 Dove Award for Best Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song.

The exciting accolade is for her track All Is Well. The awards ceremony which will be the 53rd, honors outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian and Gospel Music, taking place on 18 October in Nashville.

The star has won an award

In her announcement, Carrie looked incredible and donned a stunning semi-sheer gown that featured a low-cut neckline and was bedazzled with intricate jewels.

Fans couldn't wait to congratulate the star and took to the comments section. One fan wrote: "Awesome!!!! So happy for you Carrie just love you love your new CD it's great." A second said: "That's what I'm talking about! Christ is Lord! God Bless you and Congratulations!"

A third added: "Carrie, congratulations on your nomination. I am so happy for your success."

Whilst she is a superstar on stage, Carrie is also a doting mother to two beautiful children Isiah, seven, and Jacob, three, whom she shares with her husband of seven years Mike Fisher.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.